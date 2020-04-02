Today at 12 noon, Ireland’s independent radio stations will broadcast a special address to the people of Ireland from President Michael D. Higgins.

The message will be broadcast simultaneously on the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland’s 34 national, multicity, regional and local radio stations.

“Ireland is a nation built on the airwaves and in times of crisis it is to radio that people turn to get the most up to date and reliable information, for entertainment as a reprieve from the stress of our current daily lives and to hear local stories from local voices” said John Purcell, Chairman of the IBI.

“We are dealing with a global pandemic but our response to it and our recovery from it will be locally based. Every sector of society is suffering as a result of the ongoing impact of Covid-19. President Higgins will today share a message of hope, of positivity, of a resilient people and of a future that we can look forward to.”

“The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland is proud to be able to play a part in sharing the President’s message with the millions of people who tune in to independent radio every day. We hope that it will let some light into their homes, it will give them hope for the future and the strength to face the many challenges that lie ahead” said Mr Purcell.

President Michael D. Higgins message for the people of Ireland will be broadcast at 12 noon on Thursday April 2nd by Ireland’s independent radio stations.