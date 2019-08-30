Fancy a week with us? Apply for TY Media Week with Learning Waves and the BAI

Are your eyes (and ears) set on a career in media? Do you want to experience a week in the life of a radio broadcaster and help create a radio programme that will be broadcast across the South East? We’ve got just the thing for you!

Beat 102-103, in association with Learning Waves and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland Sound and Vision Fund, is giving YOU the chance to do a week-long placement in the regional radio station.

15 students will be chosen to take part in the placement, based at Beat’s headquarters in Waterford from Monday 14th October to Monday 21st October 2019.

Students will receive hands-on advice throughout the week from Beat radio presenters and other experts in the industry and will create their own show that will be broadcast on The Takeover on Beat on the final day of the programme.

If this sounds like something you would love to do, download and fill out the application form below and e-mail [email protected]

Application closes at 5pm on Sunday 15th September 2019.

Click here to download application form

To find out more information on TY Media Week click here.