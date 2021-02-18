On Monday, March 8 to Wednesday, March 10, The Shona Project along with its media partners – Beat, iRadio, SPIN South West and SPIN 1038, will launch SHINE Festival – possibly the biggest ever virtual gathering of inspirational Irish women in celebration of International Women’s day.

The 3-day event will kick off on Monday, March 8th with over 80 speakers including Vicky Phelan, Laura Whitmore, Hazel Chu, and many, many more, on topics such as mental health, mindset, career, diversity, individuality, the arts, sports, social issues, and sustainability. There will also be music, poetry, pledges, and even a treasure hunt.

2020 was the year of scale for The Shona Project, and they had 4 scheduled events which were all cancelled due to COVID. In response, they upped their game to bring SHINE – their yearly conference- online.

Thanks to the SHINE Festival partners, AIB, Life Style Sports, SAP and West Pharma, SHINE will be available completely free of charge and can be accessed anywhere at any time throughout the 3 days.

The Shona Project wants to ensure that those who would need it most can access it. Attendees will be joining the 100 schools and 20,000 female students already registered to attend the SHINE Festival.

SHINE Festival is the much-needed distraction the girls and women of Ireland need right now.

Tammy Darcy, Founder and CEO of The Shona Project said: “Like everyone else, the young women we work with have been hugely affected by Covid, they are feeling more stressed, isolated and anxious than ever before. SHINE allows us to provide them with the inspiration they need right now, and invites them to become part of an empowering movement of women who are strong, resilient and positive.”

Beat CEO Gabrielle Cummins commented: “Working with Tammy and the team at The Shona Project has been such a pleasure over the last two years and we’re delighted to be partnering again with this dream team to present a virtual version of this fantastic event. I’m thrilled also that our other youth radio station counterparts have come on board too. We are all market leaders in our franchise areas so we’re excited to help The Shona Project make this year’s event the best yet!”

Vicky Phelan, SHINE Festival Main Stage Speaker, Author and Women’s Health Advocate said: “The work Tammy and The Shona Project do is amazing, absolutely fantastic. I don’t think Tammy realises how many people and how many girls she is helping with The Shona Project. I am always astonished at what she has achieved.

SHINE Festival website link

Eventbrite link

School Sign-up Link