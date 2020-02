Old Skool Sunday will be Broadcasting Live from the EBS Mortage Fair in Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford

Chris Ward will be bringing the fun and tunes to the EBS Mortgage fair this Sunday in Clayton Whites Hotel Wexford.

There’ll be architects, heating specialists, solicitors and everyone you could possibly want to talk to if you’re buying or building a home any time soon.

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will also be on-site with all the usual goodies and banter!

So, if you’re around Wexford this Sunday, pop over to Clayton Whites and say hi to Chris and the Audi A1 Beat Fleet!