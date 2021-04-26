The next service to be featured as part of our Backing Business spotlight with Britton Insurance is O’Byrne Boiler & Shower Services Kilkenny. We spoke to founder Conor O’Byrne.

Where is the business located?

Location: Unit 16 Hebron Business Park, Hebron Road, Kilkenny

What product/service does the business provide?

Our services include Oil Boiler repairs, servicing and installation, shower repairs and installations, power flushing, and replacement oil tanks… repair and fit of boost pumps.

How many employees are there?

O’Byrne services have four technicians full time on the road Conor O Byrne (owner), Conor Holohan, Patrick Maher, and Aidan Whelan, and our administrator Anne Marie Hughes in office.

How did the business start?

Conor saw a gap in the market to provide a professional service in the South specializing in boilers, showers, and boost pumps.

How have things changed as a result of COVID?

Lucky enough we were able to work through most of lockdown as we are deemed essential services for heat and water. Obviously, we have limited contact with our customers now which we miss but still get to chat to them over the phone.

What do you have planned for the business in the future?

To expand the business and to have a technician in each county in the South East. We are hoping by this time next year we will be offering air to water servicing.

