Do you know a girl who inspires others?

A girl who is kind and brave? Who shows initiative, courage and leadership?

If so, we want to hear about them!

We’re looking for Shine Heroes. We’ll select one girl from each county in the South East to take part in SHINE – a special event celebrating International Day of the Girl at WIT Arena, Waterford on October 11th.

If you’d like to nominate a girl between the ages of 12 and 16, just fill in the form below.

Shine Heroes on Beat with The Shona Project and Makes Cents.

