We’re calling on people to stop excusing sexual harassment and sexual violence.

A three-part series on the Sunday Grill sees Orla Rapple chat with Anne Scully from the Waterford Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre on a manner of topics surrounding of sexual harassment and sexual violence, which affects the lives of people across the South East.

Episode one sees Orla chat with Anne Scully on the subject of measuring what is sexual abuse and violence.


Beat · Orla Rapple & Anne Scully: Measuring What Is Sexual Abuse & Violence

 

Episode two sees Orla chat once again with Anne Scully. This time, they focus on the effects of sexual violence & harassment on survivors.

Beat · Orla Rapple & Anne Scully: The Effects of Sexual Violence & Harassment on Survivors.

 

