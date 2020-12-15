No Excuses: Orla Rapple shines a spotlight on sexual harassment & violence on The Sunday Grill

We’re calling on people to stop excusing sexual harassment and sexual violence.

A three-part series on the Sunday Grill sees Orla Rapple chat with Anne Scully from the Waterford Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre on a manner of topics surrounding of sexual harassment and sexual violence, which affects the lives of people across the South East.

Episode one sees Orla chat with Anne Scully on the subject of measuring what is sexual abuse and violence.

Episode two sees Orla chat once again with Anne Scully. This time, they focus on the effects of sexual violence & harassment on survivors.

Learn more at gov.ie/noexcuses or in an emergency call 999.