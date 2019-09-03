It has been another stellar year in radio broadcasting on the island of Ireland and the crème de la crème were today announced on the IMRO Radio Awards 2019 shortlist. Multi award winning Beat 102 103 continues to shine brightly on the national stage with 4 nominations this year.

Current Best Radio DJ in Ireland David Hammond is shortlisted once again in the same category so will be hoping to secure back to back gold.

Beat Breakfast, with Niall Power, Trish Archer and Vincent Bradley has been shortlisted for Breakfast Programme. This is the second time that the popular trio has received a nomination in this highly competitive category.

Breakfast show Host and Head of Station Sound Niall Power says

“Beat Breakfast is known for our fun approach at a hectic time of day. Our audience knows when they switch on to us, we’ll make them laugh; we never take ourselves too seriously and I think that’s what makes the show work so well each morning.”

Wexford-native Shonagh Lyons is shortlisted for her powerful documentary, “So much more than the baby blues,” which shone a fascinating & insightful spotlight on the sensitive issue of Postnatal depression.

Debbie Ridgard has received her second consecutive nomination. Following on from being shortlisted last year for Best Newcomer, the Tramore native has been shortlisted this year for Regional Sports Broadcaster of the year.

Speaking following the announcement, Beat 102 103 CEO, Gabrielle Cummins said

“these four categories are extremely competitive and as a national judge myself, I know how hard fought it has been to receive a shortlist. A massive well done to all of the nominees and we look forward to celebrating the station’s achievements at the overall awards night next month”

Speaking about the significance of the event, Chair of the IMRO Radio Awards committee, Tom McGuire said;

“The IMRO Radio Awards is an important media milestone as it recognises the excellence of Irish radio; celebrates the contribution of broadcasters to the national conversation and for one night only brings together the nation’s stations.”

The awards ceremony will take place in the Lyrath Estate Hotel in Kilkenny on Friday, 4th October.