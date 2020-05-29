On Thursday’s Takeover, Grace Flanagan was announced as the Wexford representative for Life After The L.C.

A lover of music and drama, Grace spoke about her CAO plans for this September.

Getting to know your Wexford representative

Name: Grace Flanagan

Age: 18

County: Wexford

School: Meanscoil Gharman

Leaving Cert Subjects: English, Irish, French, Maths, Music, Home Economics, Biology, LCVP

Interests:

• Keeping fit eg online workouts and walking and running

•baking my signature banana bread

•Drama-I used to attained a weekly drama class but since lockdown those have stopped but

we managed to do a online play.

•Music- I play the classical flute and ukulele and sometimes sing.

•Spending time with my family and friends.

Do you/ did you have a part-time job? I have a part-time job as a babysitter.

Your typical day during Covid-19: Before the leaving cert got cancelled I had online classes most of the school day and I also tried to go for a daily walk or run. Now I try to workout in the mornings, or go for a run. To try and past the time during the day I’ve been baking and

spending a lot more of my time with my family and on my phone watching Tik Toks.

Your plan after secondary school: I’m hoping to go to Maynooth University to study primary

school teaching or go to UCD to do an arts degree in English, Film and Drama Studies.

Your thoughts on predictive grades: I think this is the fairest option for the government to

take. I’m fairly confident I’ll get the points I need but I like the fact that we have the option to

resist any subject we are not happy with.