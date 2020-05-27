On Wednesday’s Takeover with Debbie Ridgard, Rebecca Hanna was announced as the Waterford representative for Life After The L.C.

Rebecca, a student at Ardscoil Na Déise Dungarvan, spoke to Debbie about the feeling of officially being finished secondary school as of this week.

Getting to know your Waterford representative

Name: Rebecca Hanna

Age: 18

County: Waterford

School: Ard Scoil na nDeise Dungarvan

Leaving Cert Subjects: Irish, English, Maths, German, Biology, Music, Home Economics

Interests: Music, singing and play ukulele, also have an interest in Irish.

Do you/ did you have a part-time job? Last Summer yes

Your typical day during Covid-19: Get up at around 11-ish maybe earlier, get dressed, eat food, watch either TikToks or Netflix for a few hours, maybe go for a walk( if the weathers nice then definitely )

Your plan after secondary school: Hopefully go to Mary I and do a bachelor in education

Your thoughts on predictive grades: I am over the moon with this option, personally think it is the best option the government could have opted to. I do fairly well in school, so I am hoping the predictive grades get me my points.