On Wednesday’s Takeover with Debbie Ridgard, Rebecca Hanna was announced as the Waterford representative for Life After The L.C.
Rebecca, a student at Ardscoil Na Déise Dungarvan, spoke to Debbie about the feeling of officially being finished secondary school as of this week.
Getting to know your Waterford representative
Name: Rebecca Hanna
Age: 18
County: Waterford
School: Ard Scoil na nDeise Dungarvan
Leaving Cert Subjects: Irish, English, Maths, German, Biology, Music, Home Economics
Interests: Music, singing and play ukulele, also have an interest in Irish.
Do you/ did you have a part-time job? Last Summer yes
Your typical day during Covid-19: Get up at around 11-ish maybe earlier, get dressed, eat food, watch either TikToks or Netflix for a few hours, maybe go for a walk( if the weathers nice then definitely )
Your plan after secondary school: Hopefully go to Mary I and do a bachelor in education
Your thoughts on predictive grades: I am over the moon with this option, personally think it is the best option the government could have opted to. I do fairly well in school, so I am hoping the predictive grades get me my points.