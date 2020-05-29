On Thursday’s Takeover with Debbie Ridgard, Jack Ryan was announced as the Life After The L.C Carlow representative.

Jack spoke to Debbie about officially finishing secondary school and his plan for September.

Getting to know your Carlow representative

Name: Jack Ryan

Age: 18

County: Carlow

School: Borris Vocational School

Leaving Cert Subjects: Maths, English, Irish, Home Economics, Geography, Accounting, PE Leaving Cert (New), Link Modules (LCVP).

Interests: I am a huge fan of Eurovision as I watch it every year and listen to all the songs before the contest begins. I really like playing Badminton and Tennis and love watching these sports in the Olympics and I love watching Wimbledon too. I also like to play chess. I like watching soccer as I support Manchester United.

Your typical day during Covid-19: Very boring as I live out in the countryside but I do sometimes go on walks with my dog and visit my granny who lives up the road from me but I have to speak to her through a window but hopefully soon I’ll be allowed back into her house again. I play the Playstation 4 whenever I am really bored. I am hopefully going to start learning how to drive in one of my father’s fields as he is a farmer.

Your plan after secondary school: I hope to do Professional Social Care in Carlow IT or Waterford IT and become an SNA in a primary or secondary school.

Your thoughts on predictive grades: I think it was the right and fairest decision because at least we have an option if we want to take the exam or not. I will be taking predicted grades because I want to put my health first instead of doing one set of exams. I am also glad because I feel more free and less stressed as I was mainly stressed when the Leaving Cert was first postponed.