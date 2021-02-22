The first business to be featured as part of our Backing Business spotlight with Bits Business IT Solutions is MCG Kayaks, which is based in west-Waterford.

Business: MCG Kayaks

Location: West Street, Tallow, Co. Waterford.

What product/service does the business provide? We sell both sit on top and sit-in kayaks. This includes single, double and tandem kayaks. We sell durable and inflatable paddleboards. We stock all kayaking accessories also.

How many employees are there? There are currently four employees within the company.

How did the business start? The business was started by three friends, Kieran Geary, Eoin Condon and Donnchadh Mulcahy who took up kayaking as a hobby. We then spotted a gap in the market for kayaking in Ireland and since that we have turned a hobby into a business with help from friends and family.

How have things changed as a result of COVID-19? As a result of COVID, we have altered our business model to a click and deliver service. Through this, we can deliver to anywhere in Ireland. Through our social media approach, we aim to highlight the beautiful scenery that we have on our doorstep within Ireland, we also aim to showcase the positives of kayaking for people’s wellbeing. This is more important, now more than ever, as a result of COVID 19.

What do you have planned for the business in the future? We aim for MCG Kayaks to become a one-stop shop for all water sports in Ireland. We also aim to add a kayak rental side to the business along with kayak tours in which we can showcase the beautiful rivers and waterways in West Waterford and beyond.

Anything else we should know? You can find us on any of the following if you have any questions or require further information:

Website: www.mcgkayaks.ie

Facebook: MCG Kayaks

Instagram: @MCGKayaks

Contact: 085 2249507

