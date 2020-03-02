“Getting over anorexia was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life…but it is the reason I am still alive today.”

Approximately 200,000 people in Ireland right now have an eating disorder.

Contrary to popular belief, you do not have to be underweight or overweight to suffer from an eating disorder, and they affect people of all ages and genders.

In The Truth About Eating Disorders Beat’s Michelle Heffernan seeks to raise awareness about these serious mental illnesses.

She speaks to eating disorder experts, eating disorder survivors, and most importantly, tells her own personal story of life with an eating disorder.

“This was the most difficult project I have ever worked on but also the most important,” Michelle says. “You are not alone in dealing with an eating disorder. You can find support and you can regain your life.”

You can listen to the documentary below: