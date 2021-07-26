Always dreamed about having a career in radio? Well, now’s your chance!

Learning Waves Skillnet, the training body for the Independent Commercial Radio Sector in Ireland has designed the 360 Broadcast Bootcamp course to give graduates and those seeking employment in the industry the opportunity to gain skills in the broadcasting area.

Since the onset of Covid 19, this course has been delivered online by the network.

Course Content

The course is designed and delivered by radio experts working across the sector along with external trainers used by the network. In the course participants will gain an insight into the following :

The Radio Landscape in Ireland

Radio Programme Planning

Breakfast Show Presentation

Voice Training

Introduction to Media Law

Creating audio and video content using your mobile phone

Social Media and the role it plays in the radio landscape

Researching, producing and presenting content for radio

Writing and Presenting News stories

The role of Commercial Production in radio

CV and Demo preparation along with interview skills

Project Presentation

In addition to the above, participants will have the unique opportunity to meet directly with industry experts, including Programme Directors, Breakfast Show Presenters, News Editors, Social Media Editors, Commercial Production staff, and many more from across the industry.

Course Delivery

The course will be delivered via Zoom over 10 weeks, one evening per week with participants completing final projects at the end of the ten weeks. A mentor will be provided to participants over the course of the programme to assist and guide with projects.

Application Details

Applications for the course are currently closed. The course is due to run again from September 2021. Those interested in participating in the course should register their interest here. Once course dates have been finalised the application form for the course will be forwarded to those who have registered an interest in the programme.

The course is limited to 15 participants. The course is fully funded by Skillnet Ireland under the Skills Connect Initiative through Learning Waves Skillnet. Application criteria apply. To register your interest in the September program please send us your details by clicking here.

Previous Participants

Learning Waves has been successfully delivering this course since 2015 and participants from the course have included :

Garrett Mulhall, Breakfast Producer, Newstalk

Aoife O’Brien, Social Media Editor, Classic Hits

Jessica Maciel, Presenter, Today FM

Daniel Considine, Senior News Reporter, Galway Bay FM

Jessica Spencer, Presenter, FRQ.fm

Ben Corbett, Digital Audio Producer, A Million Ads

JJ Clarke, Producer, 98FM

Dearbhla Gavin, Broadcast Journalist, BBC News

Jason Collins, Presenter, East Coast FM, KFM Radio and 8Radio

Michelle Heffernan, Presenter, Beat.

Photo by Dmitry Demidov from Pexels