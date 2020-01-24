We have a winner!

You entered in your hundreds for a chance to bag €1,000 in cash with Road Trip 2020 and Audi Waterford.

Our winner Kayleigh snapped the brand-new Audi A1 Beat Fleet on Wednesday just outside Kilkenny Castle on The Parade.

From Cashel to Kilmore Quay, the Audi A1 Beat Fleet travelled the length and breadth of the South East in search of our listeners’ favourite spots.

Followers were asked to WhatsApp a pic of themselves with the brand-new motors using the hashtag #AudiA1BeatFleet.

A shocked Kayleigh spoke to Darren Rice on Friday evening’s Beat Drive.

Speaking after the announcement, Beat CEO Gabrielle Cummins offered her congragualtions to Kayleigh before noting the successful partnership between Beat and Audi over the past nine years: “We’re thrilled to be renewing our partnership with Audi Waterford.

“We have developed a solid association with the Audi A1 brand over the last number of years; the style of car has a top class, urban vibe that marries well with Beat’s brand values. We’re proud to have our stylish three brand new Audi A1 Beat Fleet vehicles travelling around the South East, showcasing all that’s positive about both Audi and Beat.”

Listen to the moment where Darren told Kayleigh she’s won: