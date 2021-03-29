The next venture to be featured as part of our Backing Business spotlight with Britton Insurance is Jaymee’s Health & Beauty in Wexford Town!

Location: Barrack Street, Wexford Town.

What product/service does the business provide? Beauty Salon & Physical Therapist.

How did the business start? I started in December 2018 as a mobile beauty service. It’s currently just me as I’m opening my own salon properly when current restrictions ease.

How have things changed as a result of Covid? I changed from mobile due to the pandemic as I didn’t feel I would be able to give a safe as possible service by entering people’s houses. I rented a room in a hair salon for a couple of months and saw my business boom so now I am waiting for construction to take place again to get my new premises underway and open my very own salon!



What do you have planned for the business in the future? I have big plans for the salon in the future as I want to expand to a skin and physical therapy clinic, and possibly expand into laser hair removal! I love what I do and I want to bring high-quality treatments to my clients!

Facebook

Insta

This content is brought to you by Britton Insurance