Spark the ambitions of your start-up with Initium!

Want to know if your business idea satisfies a genuine market need?

Toying with a strong business concept but haven’t been able to stress test it?

Know you’ve got high potential entrepreneurial ability but need support?

The South East Local Enterprise Office Network has the answer with The New Initium South East Programme.

The Initium South East Support Programme is designed to spark the ambitions of high potential start-up companies.

Register now here!

Want to know if your business idea satisfies a genuine market need? The South East Local Enterprise Office Network has the answer with the new Initium South East Programme! Check out https://t.co/WID9MyOGG1 to find out more! @CarlowLEO pic.twitter.com/HvEZNXryfx — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) February 10, 2020