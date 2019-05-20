Hundreds from across the region take part in Spin the Wheel with Cork Airport

May Madness continued here at Beat with one massive giveaway with Cork Airport.

We teamed up with our friends at Cork Airport on Friday to give away TEN PAIRS of plane tickets to destinations across Europe!

Hundreds of listeners queued up in City Square Waterford across the afternoon, eager to be in with a shot of winning one of the amazing prizes.

In the end, ten lucky listeners travelled home with flights to the likes of Birmingham, Bristol, Budapest, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London, Malta, Zurich and more!