Our first contender is Helen Power from Dungarvan who is hoping to win Ibiza Uncovered for her 18-year-old daughter Daisy.

Here’s the wild/hilarious story she wowed us with…

When I was growing up I had very strict parents.

I was allowed to go to a youth club that was in the very conservative local church. These were family-oriented people who didn’t live together before marriage, that sort of thing.

This didn’t dull my vibrant character though, I discovered rock and metal music and expressed my inner goth by wearing a chain between my nose stud and ear and wearing a lot of PVC basques and fishnets. I looked awesome and wish I was half as cool now!

After we had finished our exams I was allowed to go with my friends and the church youth group to a “festival”. This seemed really cool because Moby was playing there and I would have a weekend of freedom with my friends.

I didn’t realize it was actually an evangelical Christian arts and music festival where local pastors and reverends would go with their wives and children to discuss scripture and the youth would enjoy mostly Christian musicians, Moby was pretty religious at the time. So pretty conservative compared to the usual Longitude etc.

One evening, after the usual high jinks that go on at the campsite, I and my bestie decided to walk around the festival with her boyfriend wearing a dog collar and being pulled along on a chain lead. He was totally up for it and we were just expressing our goth side. So there we were with him on all fours following along behind us, me dressed in plastic and herself wearing a cape while children pointed and stared as their parents recoiled in horror and gasped. We thought this was hilarious being 18 and slightly obnoxious.

As a parent, I now cringe at my behavior. Also, I didn’t get to go to Ibiza as I had Daisy! Maybe she can live it up for me 😆

About Daisy

Daisy is a sweet and very funny girl who has a heart of gold. She works very hard and has just completed all her driving lessons- which she paid for herself. She has also bought her first car, a Kia Ceed, which she saved up for and paid for herself. She worked long hours to do this. I haven’t met another teenager with such a strong work ethic as her and Olivia her friend.

I was unable to offer much financial help to Daisy with these things as we are a single parent family and I had to leave my job to homeschool her little brother during the pandemic, so I wasn’t able to buy her a holiday or car to congratulate her on finishing school, but she didn’t complain once and is a very understanding and caring person.

She wants to study pharmaceutical science at college in September. She so deserves this holiday as she would behave well, better than mammy any way and would appreciate it. So would Olivia who works hard to make rent and is also learning to drive.

Daisy is a great candidate for this holiday and she would remember it forever as would Olivia.