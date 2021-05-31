All this week, Beat is shining a spotlight on Ireland’s mother and baby homes and survivors across the South East.

Mother and baby homes were institutions run by Catholic nuns where unmarried mothers were sent to have their babies throughout the 20th century, as having a baby outside of marriage was frowned upon by society.

In 2014, historian Catherine Corless released her findings that the bodies of 796 children were buried in an unmarked grave in Bon Secours mother and baby home in Co. Galway.

This was followed by calls for further investigation into homes around the country and the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was set up in 2015. Eighteen institutions were investigated, including two South East homes: Sean Ross Abbey in Tipperary and Thomastown county home in Kilkenny.

The final report was released in January of this year, detailing that about 56,000 women were sent to the institutions investigated between 1922 and 1998, and 9000 children died in the homes. The report has caused controversy as survivors felt it did not go far enough in reporting the scale of illegal adoptions, mass death, illegal burials or abuse in the homes. Survivors across the country are speaking out about it to this day.

Over the course of five episodes, in the Spotlight series Hear My Voice we hear about illegal burials, the stories of Irish women who were sent to mother and baby homes, adoptees’ experiences in mother and baby homes, and how Irish society has progressed in recent years.