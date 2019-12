Grab some Carlsberg 0.0 beverages in Waterford tomorrow from the The Audi A1 Beat Fleet!

#FridayTheDanishWay kicks off on December 6th to mark the launch of Carlsberg 0.0, an alcohol-free beverage.

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be at the Applemarket in Waterford city giving out free samples of the beverage so come say hi and join us in celebrating #FridayTheDanishWay.

We’re here from 3 to 5 pm so come on down to us to and we’ll ensure you leave us, feeling refreshed!