On this episode of Girl Talk Meets with Life Style Sports, Trish & Shonagh are bringing you all the highlights from the spectacular SHINE Festival 2021.

They chat with Shona Project founder Tammy Darcy about the all-digital celebration that had students across Ireland talking.

Tammy tells the girls why Shona and SHINE have been such life-changing endeavours and how a project that initially started to honour her sister has inspired people across the world.

The gals also reveal their festival highlights, including actor Evanna Lynch, Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu, Jackie Fox, Cancer Awareness advocate Trina Cleary and so many more.

You can listen below:



This content is brought to you by Life Style Sports