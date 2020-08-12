On this episode of Girl Talk Meets, Trish and Shonagh are joined by the most famous comedy duo in Ireland and beyond. Known for their hilarious sketches and songs – Let’s be honest the 2 Johnnies do not need an introduction.

2 lads from Tipp who gave up their semi pensionable jobs to join forces with the aim of making people laugh. It’s safe to say they have succeeded in that.

To their name they have the most popular podcast in the country, sold-out tours all over the world, the best selling book, 9 Irish number one singles and yet another hit tune with their latest track Dancing In My Kitchen which went to number one on Itunes within hours of its release.

And so in what felt like a weird double zoom date Johnny Smacks and Johnny B joined our Trish and Shonagh where they had the girls laughing from start to finish. They described how they knew they had officially made it – when they received a Gold Card for Coppers, how they’ve gotten better at shifting, and how one of them cut off their ponytail years ago and still has it in an envelope!

Girl Talk Meets the 2 Johnnies is out now. You can check it out on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.