The month of September is Diversity Month here at Beat and we thought it was fitting to get the woman who has made it her business (literally) to educate the masses on issues surrounding diversity and inclusion on board. Natasha or Tash Broomfield-Reid is next to join the illustrious list of Girl Talk meets guests!

Natasha is the founder and Director of Diverse Matters. She is responsible for the overall running of the company and for the design and delivery of a range of diversity and inclusion solutions for clients across the voluntary, public, third and private sectors.

Natasha has over 20 years’ experience of working within the diversity and inclusion field, and prior to setting up Diverse Matters and was the Head of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion for Victim Support.

She led the organisation to become a Stonewall top 100 employer, achieve the ‘Leaders in Diversity’ and ‘Investors in Diversity’ accreditation from the National Center for Diversity and the charity was the first national charity to achieve ‘Leaders in Diversity’ status.

