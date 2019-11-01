It’s November which means Feel Good Friday is back!

It’s time to shine a spotlight on some deserving people from all across the South-East. We kicked it off with a very special edition on Friday’s Beat Breakfast where we caught up with some of our previous Feel Good Friday recipients.

On November 3rd 2017, we surprised Ethan Glynn at his home in Ballon, Co. Carlow. Ethan has a condition called congenital pseudoarthrosis of the tibia and he had to make the difficult decision of whether or not to have his leg amputated. Ethan was nominated by his friend Daniel. A lot has changed over the past two years and Ethan’s story is truly inspirational.

On November 2nd 2018, we turned up on the door-step of an unsuspecting Katie Murphy in the Ballagh, Co Wexford. Katie was nominated by her best friend Lisa Jackman who described her as a powerhouse. Katie’s son Joe was diagnosed with severe autism when he just eighteen months and remains non-verbal. Katie has faced many challenges but the past year has seen her achieve so much.

On November 11th 2016, we surprised our colleague here in Beat, Alice Phelan live on air. Earlier that year Alice had been diagnosed with Breast Cancer when her son Billy was just one. Alice’s husband Brian spoke about her journey and how much he admired her. Three years on and life has changed for the better. Here’s a look at our catch up with these incredible recipients.

Every Friday in November, our Feel Good Friday Fairy, Shonagh Lyons, will be out and about across the South East spreading Christmas Cheer.