Feel Good Friday is back!

Over the years we’ve surprised some seriously deserving people at their doorsteps LIVE on Beat Breakfast every week in November.

Feel Good Friday has returned this year but it’s a little different.

With many frontline workers from doctors to retail staff featuring so prominently in the public eye, it’s easy to forget about those working behind the scenes keeping other essential services alive.

Take Jane, a teacher from Clonmel. When lockdown hit, Jane spent countless nights creating worksheets and plans for her students all while ensuring that everything was going to be alright.

Here’s the letter we received from her best friend Sarah:

My name is Sarah and I would like to nominate my best friend – Jane Donegan for Feel Good Friday. She is the kindest, caring and most loving person I know. She would go above and beyond for anyone. She is a devoted mother to her gorgeous daughter Alannadh and devoted to her career as a primary school teacher. She cares so much about all of her students and goes above and beyond to make sure each student is ok. Since day 1 of the first lockdown, she was staying up all hours to make worksheets, plans and activities through emails to make sure each student would have the work they needed to help them throughout. She would post work to students who may not have access to a computer, check up on them constantly and ensure that they were all ok during the big change our world was going through. She was so concerned for each and every one of them. I have had the pleasure of being her friend for over 14 years. She got me through the toughest time of my life. She never treats herself and I would really love to see her get the nice treat that she deserves. I hope she realizes what she does is AMAZING, how special she makes people feel and to know how much of a Superhero she is! I am so proud of her and all she does for her family, friends and students. She is a huge role model to all her very lucky students! (Sorry if I rambled but I simply can’t explain how much she does truly deserve a Feel Good Friday. xxx)

Week 1: Ann Condron the ‘Ballybeg Mammy’

Whilst we were asked to stay at home, they were on call across the South East – willing to go above and beyond so that they could help others.

So when we put the call out for nominations in October, Ann Condron from Waterford city was somebody who really stood out…

Check out the nomination letter we received from coworker Orla…

“Hi Beat. My name is Orla and I work in Tesco Ballybeg. Every single one of the staff here have been brilliant this year working throughout the first lockdown and getting used to a new way of doing things. Managing the doors and helping people get used to queuing in those early days and trying our best to stay positive for customers. The first few months were tough, but we have all been so supportive of each other, doing what we can to keep everyone safe. We genuinely feel like one big family and have worked as a team throughout this whole year. But there is one lady who has been a bit of a hero for us all and her name is Ann Condron. Where do I start? Well, Ann is first and foremost a Mam to ten kids who she does everything for, making sure that they are safe and looked after – always putting them first no matter what. But more than that she is the Tesco Mammy. She keeps us all going every day on the checkouts, always smiling and cheering up every customer who comes through our door. Ann’s mam is in a nursing home and she hasn’t gotten to see her since March. I know that this has been incredibly tough on her, but she has stayed strong. Ann’s son Dylan moved to Australia last year and I know that every single day she is missing him but finding it even harder with all that has happened in the last few months. I cannot tell you just how much Ann Condron deserves a Feel-Good Friday – she has lifted all our spirits this year. She’s a work colleague, a real friend and she really is one in a million.”