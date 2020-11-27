Feel Good Friday is back with O’Sullivan Insurances!

Over the years we’ve surprised some seriously deserving people at their doorsteps LIVE on Beat Breakfast every week in November.

For our final Feel Good Friday of 2020 we’re treating the Griffin family from Waterford, whose story and strength can only be described as phenomenal.

Here’s the letter we received from Sandra’s sister, Claire:

“I want to nominate my sister Sandra, her husband Aidan and their boys Dara and Thomas. Where do I start with reasons to nominate them as there are so many? In December 2017 their world fell apart when they lost their beautiful 14-year-old daughter Cora. Cora had no health problems and on Christmas night fell ill and passed away on the 27th of December. Cora had a flu called flu b which brought on a cardiac arrest, never could we ever imagine something like this could ever happen. Sandra and Aidan lost their amazing, funny, kind, beautiful daughter Cora from a flu. They have been through so much and yet they amaze me with their strength and courage every day, they always put others first and are the kind of people who would do anything for anyone. They set up a memorial swim for Cora where in the first year raised money for the Irish heart foundation and did a swim at Anne’s town beach as Cora loved to swim there. They raised an amazing €16,246 for the Irish heart Foundation and a massive €18,274 for Make a Wish as they wanted to make a child’s wish come true – that’s the kind of people they are. Christmas is such a hard time for them, and the boys and I would love to surprise them with something special to show them how much they are loved and how much everyone appreciates what they do. I would love the boys to have a Winter wonderland and for Sandra and Aidan to feel special because I honestly don’t think they realise how amazing they are, they have touched the hearts of so many people and helped so many others with their charity work. I know they are in so much pain and I’d love them all to just have a day about them, feeling good. They are truly inspirational and deserve a Feel-Good Friday.”

Karl Lonergan

When we received this letter from Claire in Waterford nominating her friend Karl the postman, we knew we had stumbled upon someone truly special…

My name is Clare Barrett and I would like to nominate a good friend of mine – Karl Lonergan for Feel Good Friday. When I heard that Beat was celebrating our frontline and everyday heroes, I immediately thought of Karl. When you think of our frontline heroes, sometimes it can be easy to forget those on the ground, like those who work in retail, warehouses or those who deliver the post. Up early every morning, sorting out the letters and parcels and then they are out and about in all weather….. hail, rain, or shine. Karl works as a postman in Tramore, in County Waterford and he is married to one of my oldest friends Rachael. Karl and Rachael have two beautiful boys, John is 12 and Kyle is 8. Karl is a very outgoing, friendly guy and he is big into his fitness. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) While the majority of Ireland were asked to stay at home, Karl, along with all his colleagues in An Post , were working throughout the entire pandemic, and when people couldn’t travel with restrictions and with many retailers closed, our postmen were busier than ever! For some people the postman was the only person they may have seen that day. Karl would be well known in Tramore, on his route. He went above and beyond ‘his call of duty’, going the extra mile every day. While Karl was on his route, he would pick up shopping and bits and pieces for some of his regular customers, for those who were unable to get out. Karl always has a smile on his face and is ALWAYS in good form. I would like to nominate him for ‘Beat’s Feel Good Friday’ to give him just a small bit of recognition to the sometimes ‘forgotten service’ that we essentially need especially during these very strange times. And as we move into the busiest time of year for them (even without the pandemic) I would like to acknowledge all the hard work of these heroes – Postman Karl and all the other Postmen and women in the South East!

Jane Donegan

With many frontline workers from doctors to retail staff featuring so prominently in the public eye, it’s easy to forget about those working behind the scenes keeping other essential services alive.

Take Jane, a teacher from Clonmel. When lockdown hit, Jane spent countless nights creating worksheets and plans for her students all while ensuring that everything was going to be alright.

Here’s the letter we received from her best friend Sarah:

My name is Sarah and I would like to nominate my best friend – Jane Donegan for Feel Good Friday. She is the kindest, caring and most loving person I know. She would go above and beyond for anyone. She is a devoted mother to her gorgeous daughter Alannadh and devoted to her career as a primary school teacher. She cares so much about all of her students and goes above and beyond to make sure each student is ok. Since day 1 of the first lockdown, she was staying up all hours to make worksheets, plans and activities through emails to make sure each student would have the work they needed to help them throughout. She would post work to students who may not have access to a computer, check up on them constantly and ensure that they were all ok during the big change our world was going through. She was so concerned for each and every one of them. I have had the pleasure of being her friend for over 14 years. She got me through the toughest time of my life. She never treats herself and I would really love to see her get the nice treat that she deserves. I hope she realizes what she does is AMAZING, how special she makes people feel and to know how much of a Superhero she is! I am so proud of her and all she does for her family, friends and students. She is a huge role model to all her very lucky students! (Sorry if I rambled but I simply can’t explain how much she does truly deserve a Feel Good Friday. xxx)

Week 1: Ann Condron the ‘Ballybeg Mammy’

Whilst we were asked to stay at home, they were on call across the South East – willing to go above and beyond so that they could help others.

So when we put the call out for nominations in October, Ann Condron from Waterford city was somebody who really stood out…

Check out the nomination letter we received from coworker Orla…

“Hi Beat. My name is Orla and I work in Tesco Ballybeg. Every single one of the staff here have been brilliant this year working throughout the first lockdown and getting used to a new way of doing things. Managing the doors and helping people get used to queuing in those early days and trying our best to stay positive for customers. The first few months were tough, but we have all been so supportive of each other, doing what we can to keep everyone safe. We genuinely feel like one big family and have worked as a team throughout this whole year. But there is one lady who has been a bit of a hero for us all and her name is Ann Condron. Where do I start? Well, Ann is first and foremost a Mam to ten kids who she does everything for, making sure that they are safe and looked after – always putting them first no matter what. But more than that she is the Tesco Mammy. She keeps us all going every day on the checkouts, always smiling and cheering up every customer who comes through our door. Ann’s mam is in a nursing home and she hasn’t gotten to see her since March. I know that this has been incredibly tough on her, but she has stayed strong. Ann’s son Dylan moved to Australia last year and I know that every single day she is missing him but finding it even harder with all that has happened in the last few months. I cannot tell you just how much Ann Condron deserves a Feel-Good Friday – she has lifted all our spirits this year. She’s a work colleague, a real friend and she really is one in a million.”