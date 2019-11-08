Our second instalment of Feel Good Friday sees us treat the incredible Louise Fraher from Waterford.

Louise was nominated by the staff at Waterford’s Solas Cancer Support Centre, who described her as “larger than life – a great friend and ambassador for our service.”

In April 2017 Louise lost her brother Michael to cancer.

In recognition of the invaluable support provided by the Solas Centre for bereaved families, Louise put her organisational skills to use and in October last year hosted a Pink to Make the Boys Wink hair dyeing event to raise funds and raise awareness of breast cancer.

In one salon the event raised an impressive €5,000. For 2019, Louise decided to go bigger and better.

So far, it is mission accomplished with the fundraiser bringing in over €20,000 and counting.

The Solas Centre went on to tell us that Louise’s beaming smile, hysterical laugh and constant messing have “lit up the past twelve months.”

With this in mind, we had to make Louise the centre of this week’s Feel Good Friday.

Check out what happened when our Shonagh surprised Louise this morning…

First, it was off to Hook & Ladder in Waterford for a spot of brekkie.

Special breakfast in @hookandladder2 for Louise this Feel Good Friday 😍 pic.twitter.com/88XYwrjOqm — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) November 8, 2019

Tummies full, The Limo Company whisked Louise & Shonagh away to McDonagh Junction Shopping Centre for some much-needed retail therapy.