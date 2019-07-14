What is The Fairytale Festival?

The Fairytale Festival is a magical family day outside in Woodstock Gardens, Inistioge, Kilkenny on Sunday July 21st. The event is aimed at 2-12 year old boys and girls. Gates open at 11am and the event runs until 6pm.

Sounds great! What activities will there be on site?

Lots! Bouncy castles, a fairy trail, a witch’s house, archery, games, arts & crafts, storytelling, face painting and a chance to meet all your favourite fairytale characters. The popular Yellow Brick Road train ride will return with double capacity and we’re also delighted that The National Reptile Zoo and Secret Valley Wildlife Park will be there with some amazing animals!

Do I have to pay for things once I’m inside?

All attractions and activities are free once inside! We’ll also have food & drink stalls which you can buy from too. Everything else is covered in the cost of admission.

You mentioned food stalls? Is there a picnic area?

Yes. We have a family picnic area where you can sit and enjoy something to eat. Feel free to bring your own and a picnic blanket!

What time does it start and finish?

The Fairytale Festival kicks off at 11am and runs until 6pm.

How do I get there?

Woodstock Gardens is located in Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny. From Wexford and the East, we advise you to travel via New Ross. From Waterford, take the M9 northbound and exit at Junction 10 in the direction of Thomastown. From Kilkenny, take the M9 southbound and exit at Junction 9 in the direction of Thomastown. From Carlow and Dublin, exit at Junction 7 Paulstown in the direction of Thomastown. Inistioge and Woodstock Gardens are clearly signposted from Thomastown. Once you get to the Village, follow the directions of the stewards and enter through the main gate of Woodstock Gardens.

How much is it?

Tickets are €15 per person and €50 for a family of 4. Children 2 and under are free! OAPs are €10. Tickets can be bought online or on the day.

Are tickets available on the day?

Yes they are, however we advise you to purchase in advance. Numbers are limited so tickets may sell out.

I bought tickets online. Do I have to print them?

We’d prefer if you just showed us on your phone actually to cut down on waste!

I have already received wristbands. What do I do?

Write your phone number on the children’s wristbands and put them on. Stay to the righthand side at the entrance to enter the fastrack queue.

Is parking free?

Yes! Once you enter the grounds of Woodstock Gardens, follow the signs to the carpark. You will be directed to a parking space. There is ample free parking available on site.

Can an Adult enter the Fairytale Festival on his/her own?

All Adults must be accompanied by a child. If you are meeting family there, we would recommend you arrange for them to meet you at the pay desk.

Are dogs allowed?

No dogs allowed so please leave your little (or large) furry friends at home. However, we welcome guide dogs.

I don’t want to go to the Festival? Can I still access Woodstock Gardens?

Unfortunately, no. The Coillte forest is still open to the public, including the ladies loop walk.

Are there public toilets and baby changing facilities?

Of course! Plus there’ll be a private feeding facility for parents who require it.

Is there disabled access to all areas?

We’ve done our best to make the festival as wheelchair friendly as possible however, as it is taking place on the grounds of a historic home, there are some things beyond our control. If you or your child has any special requirements, please let us know upon entry and we’ll do what we can to accommodate your needs. There is wheelchair accessible parking available. Please see a steward upon entry and you will be directed to it.

Is there buggy access to all areas?

As above, we’ve done our best to make everything as buggy friendly as possible. Neither the Fairy Trail nor the Witch’s House are accessible to buggies. There is a buggy park located in Village Green.

Where is the meeting point if I lose my child?

It’s right beside the Beat DJ in Village Green. If your child has gone missing, please contact a member of Beat staff in that area immediately. Please make your older children aware that if they are in any difficulty to contact any member of the Beat team. They will be wearing hi-viz jackets with a Beat logo on them. Each child will be given a wristband on entry and we kindly ask that you write your number on it before entering the festival.

Is there first aid on site?

Yes. The Civil Defence will be next to the meeting point in Village Green.

I heard there were queues for toilets and food last year? Will that still be the case?

We know we didn’t get everything right in our move to our new venue but we listened to all the feedback after last year’s event and have done everything we can to address the issues. That includes a new entrance at the bottom of the site, packing the attractions into a smaller footprint, more than 3 times as many toilets, over twice as many food vendors, double the capacity on the train and extra staff in areas like facepainting. We’re confident it will be a magical experience for all this year!

Is the festival environmentally friendly?

As part of our #BeatClimateChange initiative, we’re doing our best to make environmental improvements to this year’s festival. We’ve worked with vendors, suppliers and Kilkenny County Council to ensure there’s a reduction in waste and single-use plastics, an increase in recyclable and reusable materials and a bigger commitment from all to do our best for the environment and the beautiful Woodstock Gardens.

Check out these tips for more!

What if it rains?

You’ll probably join us in hoping that it doesn’t but IF it does, there are activities such as the arts & crafts, storytelling, face-painting & Witch’s House which take place inside. The fairy trail and other areas are all quite shaded by trees. We’ll also have ponchos for everyone just in case so we would encourage you to dress appropriately and still enjoy all that the Fairytale Festival has to offer.

Great, I’m looking forward to it!

So are we!! See you there.