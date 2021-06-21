The last 18 months have been tough. Really tough. So, we wanna do something BIG for you.

Something that most of us have been dreaming of for well over a year now! We want to send YOU and YOUR mate to the party capital of IBIZA…plus we’ll give you €500 quid too!

But first…there’s a catch. There’s always a catch!

If you wanna run wild on the White Isle you’re gonna need a liiiiittle bit of help from your dear old folks! You heard us right…

We wanna hear your Mam or Dad’s juiciest, most embarrassing story from when THEY were 18…LIVE ON AIR.. and trust us, the wilder it is the better.

The wildest will qualify for Ibiza Uncovered which kicks off next week

Get them to complete the form below to be one step closer to WINNING!

Ohh, and this is a trip you can take whenever govt guidelines allow it and whenever YOU’RE comfortable to travel. Obviously!

