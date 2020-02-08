After just over three weeks of door-knocking, handshakes, photo-ops and debates, election day has arrived!

Check out our live blog throughout the day for our up-to-the-minute updates on election happenings from across the South East.

12:40: Turnout at Holy Cross National School Tramore is coming in at 19%. The supervisor residing officer commented on the number that came out early, putting some early votes down to travelling to the Rugby match.

12:35: We asked voters in Wexford why it’s so important to make your voice heard in this general election…

12:18: Turnout at Paulstown Kilkenny now stands at 18%.

12:09: Carlow turnout at Ballinkillen and Bagenalstown stands at 12% and 15% respectively

11:00: Michael D and Sabina have cast their votes!

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne vote in the Irish General Election at St Mary’s Hospital in Phoenix Park, Dublin.#GE2020 pic.twitter.com/vBW2Bdzd1i — Aisling Ennis (@aislingrosennis) February 8, 2020

10:30: Strong early polling figures: Are voters casting their votes before the weather takes a turn for the worse?

Kilkenny: There was a queue of people waiting outside the polling station at St Canice’s Hall in Kilkenny city when it opened this morning. Officials say up to 8% of the electorate had voted at that central Kilkenny polling station by 9 am, with a similar situation reported at St. John of God’s school in the city.

Waterford: Turnout was also higher than expected for Waterford city so far this morning. Early morning figures stood at 6% at St Mary’s NS in Ballygunner and 6.1% in Farronshoneen Community Centre.

Tipp: Rathcabbin National School is at 4% and Kilruane NS is at 5% as of 9 am. There’s a strong turnout on the shores of Lough Derg this morning. Terryglass at 10.4%. Nenagh CBS Primary turnout at 7%.

Carlow: Turnout was reported at 6% at urban polling stations in Gorey and New Ross in Co Wexford. In Carlow town, turnout was reported at 7% at St Laurence O’Toole’s.

Wexford: Turnout is an estimated 6% at polling stations in Gorey and New Ross.