She’s back! After a successful launch of Pride Beats on our Noughty Beats channel, drag star Joanna Ryde takes up hosting duties on the pop-focused show which airs every Friday night.

Joanna spent some time as a roving reporter for Beat Breakfast in 2014, interacting with the public around the South East. Before moving to Waterford to take up a residency in Dignity Bars in Waterford and Kilkenny, Joanna won the prestigious Alternative Miss Ireland and featured on the live shows of the All Ireland Talent Show.

Pride Beats airs on Friday nights at 8pm on Noughty Beats. Expect some noughties pop bangers and Joanna’s usual quick-witted banter.

This week’s show kicks off the Halloween weekend with two hours of spooky pop hits with thanks to Tesco.

From the 26th October to 1st November, Tesco customers will be asked if they would like to make a €1 donation to Tesco’s charity partner Children’s Health foundation Temple Street. Tesco are hoping to raise €1.2 million this year to help the hospital buy a new CT scanner.

