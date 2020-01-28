Darren’s Dig Out is back!

What is the point of a birthday party if you don’t have loads of food, right?

That’s why our first Dig Out of 2020 saw Darren drop by the house of Carlow mother Joanne, whose son Callum guilt-tripped her into promising a heap of takeaway pizzas for his 9th birthday bash!

Obviously, we had to help. That’s why Darren went the whole hog and treated Joanne’s young fella to pizza, dips, garlic bread and doughnuts. Deadly!

Catch the video below if you’ve yet to see it on social…