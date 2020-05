Darren Speaks to Matty Healy of The 1975

The 1975 dropped their new album “Notes On A Conditional Form” today.

The last time the boys were in Dublin our Darren Rice (who is a massive 1975 fangirl) got to meet one of his heroes, singer Matty Healy!

They talked about everything from drawing on earlier influences & the eclectic nature of this album to their shared love of mohawk haircuts

Check it out here:

