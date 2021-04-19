The next venture to be featured as part of our Backing Business spotlight with Britton Insurance is The Cozy Calf in Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny. We speak with the café’s founder and owner, Lisa Moore.

Where is the business located?

Kilmacow Village, South Kilkenny.

What product/service does the business provide?:

Hot & iced coffees, tea, cakes, breads, and sausage blaas.

How many employees are there?:

Three

How did the business start?:

I saw an opportunity of opening a coffee shop in Kilmacow Village so I decided to take the risk. We are three weeks in and already I can see the business growing.

How have things changed as a result of COVID?:

We’re unable to open as a normal cafe due to Covid restrictions so for the time being it is take away only. Having said that we still felt it was a good time to open; I’ve worked in hospitality, but it’s different to running your own business. Covid has allowed me to ease into what will hopefully be a thriving business when restrictions lift.

What do you have planned for the business in the future?:

Hoping to make this a very inclusive space for the people of Kilmacow as well as surrounding areas.

