It’s Easter Holidays for lots of people so we decided to go Cool to Pre-School for a change! Carraig Briste in Enniscorthy welcomed Lauren and Shonagh bright and early!

There was great excitement and lots of stories about Easter eggs. One lucky lady is getting one hundred eggs!

This morning was a special one in Carraig Briste which meant cupcakes!

The best part was they got to talk to Niall, Vinny and Trish on the radio!

It was a little foggy but the girls couldn’t leave without that all important picture with the Beat car!