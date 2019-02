Paula was back on Cool 2 School duty this week where herself & Lauren arrived at a very excited house in Kilkenny

Mathilde is a huge Beat fan and was so excited to tell us about the Cinderella pantomime that she is currently in

Even Bailey the dog wanted to get involved in all the excitement!

Mathilde’s best pal Eva said her favourite part of the morning was going in the Beat car.

