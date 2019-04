Paula was on Cool 2 School duties this week. Herself & Grace were in Mooncoin at Luke’s house

The boys loved all their Beat goodies, especially the beach balls. They were a big hit!

Luke & Lee were proud to show off their Mother’s Day cards too! They spoiled their mammy Emilie by bringing her out for dinner to celebrate

The boys were very impressed with the Beat car too!

Share it:













Don't Miss