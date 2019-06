Keira from Carlow won our Creative Competition for The Fairytale Festival which meant she got to Cool 2 School!

She brought her friend Cathal over for the morning and they posed away!

It was our last Cool 2 School before Summer holidays so Keira and Cathal told us about their plans. Cathal is volunteering at a dog shelter and Keira is going to see Westlife and to Lanzarote