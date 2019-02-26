This morning was a Cool 2 School with a difference! Billí was nominated by his teacher Múinteoir Emer. Before Christmas Billí and his family were due to travel to Lapland but the plane couldn’t take off and they never got to go.

Billí and his brother Aran told Niall, Vinny and Trish that they were sad they couldn’t go.

But they were very happy to go Cool 2 School!

The Beat shades were a hit as always!

Great excitement to travel to school in the Beat car!

Billí was so happy to see Múinteoir Emer whe he arrived at school.

