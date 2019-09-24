Week 2 of Cool 2 School and we were in Co. Kilkenny this morning with Howard.
Howard was joined by his two ‘BFF’s’ Tommy and Oisin.
He’s a big Kickboxing fan so he had to get a picture with the car!
Now, time for school in the Beat car.
Beat 102 103
© 2019 Beat 102-103. All rights reserved
Beat 102-103 2015 – WKW FM Ltd. t/a Beat 102-103 is a private limited company registered in Ireland.
Company Registration No: 347498. Registered Office: The Broadcast Centre, Ardkeen, Waterford
NameLocationSong RequestMessage