The festive season is well and truly upon us, and we have a number of special shows airing over Christmas and New Year.

The Sunday Grill Christmas Special – Sunday Dec 22nd, 9.50-11.50am

With less than three days until Christmas, Orla will be revealing how you can prepare a four-course Christmas meal for your pet this year! She will also be looking back on what the nation was googling in 2019!

Irishbeats Christmas Party – Sunday Dec 22nd, 8-10pm

Join Rob O’Connor for two hours of the best in Irish tunes with a festive feel. He’ll be digging out some classic Irish Christmas songs too – it’s probably the only place you have a chance of hearing Zig & Zag’s Christmas No.1 this festive season!

Hit 30 na hEireann – Sunday Dec 22nd, 10pm-midnight

It’s time to reveal the Christmas No.1 – the most important number one of the year! We’ll count down the thirty biggest songs in the country this Christmas.

Beat Breakfast Christmas Sing-Along – Tuesday Dec 24th, 6.50-9.50am

In what is now a Christmas tradition, the Beat Breakfast Choir will be reconvening on Christmas Eve for their annual sing-along. Niall, Vinny and Trish will be joined by Rob O’Connor, Orla Rapple, and a host of instruments for some festive fun!

Christmas Anthems – Tuesday Dec 24th, 6pm-midnight

Shonagh Lyons will be bringing you the best Christmas tunes as the big man sets off from the North Pole. We’ll also be hearing from people across the South East with their special Christmas requests, and Shonagh will be surprising some people as they arrive home for Christmas to Dublin Airport.

Christmas Beat Breakfast – Wednesday Dec 25th, 6.50-9.50am

Niall, Vinny & Trish will be up early to keep you company as you open your Christmas presents. Lots of Christmas tunes and we’ll hear special Christmas messages from people across the five counties.

Never Mind the Beat Jocks 2019 – Wednesday Dec 25th, 12.50-13.50

How well do you remember 2019? Vinny & Niall are quizmasters for our annual quiz of Beat presenters testing how well they remember tv, music, news, film and sport in the past twelve months. Expect rows!

Beat Breakfast 2019 Review – Thurs Dec 26th, Fri Dec 27th, Mon 30th, Tues 31st and Wed Jan 1st, 7.50-11.50am

Join the Beat Breakfast crew all week as they look back on some of their highlights of 2019. The shows will feature the most memorable and most outrageous of the Daily Dilemmas.

Stephen’s Day Beat Anthems – Thurs Dec 26th, 8pm-2am

If you’re ready to party on St. Stephen’s Night, we have the soundtrack for you. Join Trish Archer from 8pm and Dave Cronin from 10pm for the biggest tunes of the year.

Saturday Selection: Best of 2019 – Saturday Dec 28th, 10pm-midnight

Darren Rice will be looking back at the best of the last twelve months house & techno-wise. He’ll also features the most popular Selected Mix of the year as chosen by Saturday Selection listeners.

Sunday Grill: Best of 2019 – Sunday Dec 29th, 9.50-11.50am

Orla has trawled through over 400 interviews to come up with the best of the Grill interviews in 2019. The show will feature interviews with Vicky Phelan and the man who paddle boarded around Ireland.

Irishbeats : Irish Album of 2019 – Sunday Dec 29th, 8-10pm

Rob O’Connor will be doing his best to whittle down his favourite Irish albums of the year to a Top 10! He’ll also be playing some of the best Irish singles from the past twelve months.

Never Mind the Beat Jocks : The 10s – Tuesday Dec 31st, 10.50-11.50am

How well do you remember the last ten years? Vinny & Niall are quizmasters for our quiz of Beat presenters testing how well they remember tv, music, news, film and sport in the past decade.

Top 50 of 2019 – Tuesday Dec 31st, 3.50-7.50pm

Will it be Tones & I or Lewis Capaldi? Dermot Kennedy or Ed Sheeran? Or could one of the Irish acts do it? Niall Power will count down the biggest fifty songs of the year on New Year’s Eve.

Beat Anthems : Into 2020 – Tuesday Dec 31st, 10pm-2am

Dave Cronin is in the hotseat to launch Beat into 2020. He’ll be looking back on the biggest Beat Anthems of the decade.

Top 102 of the 10s – Wednesday Jan 1st, 12noon-8pm

The last ten years have been a huge decade for music and Beat listeners have been voting for the ultimate songs of the decade. On the first day of 2020, Chris Ward and Niall Power will count down to the South East’s favourite song of the 10s!