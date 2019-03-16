Chris Ward & the Audi A1 Beat Fleet & will be at WIT for the Vodafone Youth Campus Tour

This Tuesday, Chris Ward and the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be at Waterford Institute of Technology for the Vodafone Youth Campus Tour.

They’ll be onsite from 11am to 4pm with all the latest tunes and to tell you all about Vodafone’s latest youth offering, Vodafone X.

The Audi A1 beat Fleet will be onsite to help you switch. Whatsmore, those who make the change will receive free wireless Plantronics headphones and the first month of their contract at no cost.

So, if you’re about WIT campus this Tuesday why not pop over and check out what Vodafone X has to offer?

