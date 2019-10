Chris Ward & the Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be at the Tower Hotel’s Wedding Afternoon this Sunday!

This Sunday, Chris Ward will be at the newly refurbished Tower Hotel, Waterford from 2-4 pm for their Wedding Afternoon.

You’ll be able to meet the dedicated wedding planner, view the ballroom set up, visit the honeymoon suite and more!

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be there too with goodies, games and banter.

So, if you’re around Waterford from 2 to 4 on Sunday, pop in and say hello to Chris and the Audi A1 Beat Fleet?