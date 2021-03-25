We have our SIX finalists!

Earlier this month, we asked YOU to spread the message about road safety on TIKTOK with local councils around the South East.

The message needed to be strong and simple with bonus marks given for creativity, obviously!

So many of you took to TikTok and used the #BeatMicDrop hashtag to help spread the word.

So, here are our six finalists, with the overall winner to be announced on Beat Breakfast on Friday morning.

Guys, you’ve done yourselves proud!

Waterford’s @iamdavidbjelac

Tipperary’s @daylcronin

Kilkenny’s @Kaylaholden31

Wexford’s @Tocolifex

Tipperary’s @thatonecoolgal

Carlow’s @Jenzyme94

This content is brought to you by Kilkenny County Council, Tipperary County Council, Waterford City & County Council and Wexford County Council