We have our SIX finalists!
Earlier this month, we asked YOU to spread the message about road safety on TIKTOK with local councils around the South East.
The message needed to be strong and simple with bonus marks given for creativity, obviously!
So many of you took to TikTok and used the #BeatMicDrop hashtag to help spread the word.
So, here are our six finalists, with the overall winner to be announced on Beat Breakfast on Friday morning.
Guys, you’ve done yourselves proud!
Waterford’s @iamdavidbjelac
@iamdavidbjelac@beat102103 Waterford ##BeatMicDrop ##beat102103 ##waterford ##staysafe♬ original sound – david
Tipperary’s @daylcronin
@daylcroninLearn the rules of the road kids🚦@angieoc10 @scottoconnorr @beat102103 @michaeloconnor026 ##BeatMicDrop ##foryoupage ##irish ##fyp ##fy ##Tipperary♬ original sound – Lily-Grace 💚
Kilkenny’s @Kaylaholden31
@kaylaholden31Did my sister make it or not??? 😂This is why you wear yo safety belt! @beat102103 ##BeatMicDrop ##Carlow ##RoadSafety♬ original sound – The.kan.k🇮🇪
Wexford’s @Tocolifex
@tocolifex##fyp ##beatmicdrop @beat102103 🥰♬ original sound – 💓Ari💓
Tipperary’s @thatonecoolgal
@thatonecoolgalmy safe cross code tiktok dance😁 ##beatmicdrop @beat102103 from county Tipperary 💙💛♬ original sound – Lily-Grace 💚
Carlow’s @Jenzyme94
@jenzyme94Our take on RSA’s Stop. Sip. Sleep. campaign for Beats Tik Tok challenge featuring our own custom song! @beat102103 ##Carlow ##BeatMicDrop♬ original sound – Jenny Condon
This content is brought to you by Kilkenny County Council, Tipperary County Council, Waterford City & County Council and Wexford County Council