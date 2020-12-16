The festive season is well and truly upon us!

Throughout Christmas, Beat 102-103 will be doing its very best to put a positive spin on the rollercoaster year that was with numerous festive shows.

Here’s a taster of what’s to come:

The Sunday Grill Christmas Special – Sunday Dec 20th, 9.50-11.50am

On the run-up to the big day, Orla Rapple will host a special Christmas edition of The Sunday Grill on December 20. She’ll be revealing how you can try a meat-free Christmas, before welcoming on a South East woman who is stuffing iconic chocolate bars into cookies.

Irishbeats Christmas Party – Sunday Dec 20th, 8-10pm

Join Rob O’Connor for two hours of the best in Irish tunes with a festive feel. He’ll be digging out some classic Irish Christmas songs too!

Christmas Anthems – Thursday Dec 24th, 6pm-midnight

On Christmas Eve, Shonagh Lyons will host Christmas Anthems from 6pm – just as the big man sets off from the North Pole. We’ll also be hearing Shonagh’s special Christmas messages from people from the South East living across the world to their families back home.

Christmas Beat Breakfast – Friday Dec 25th, 6.50-9.50am

Niall, Vinny & Trish will be up early to keep you company as you open your Christmas presents. Lots of Christmas tunes to wake you up!

Never Mind the Beat Jocks 2020 – Friday Dec 25th, 12.50-13.50

So, how well do you remember 2020? The festive Beat staple Never Mind the Beat Jocks airs on Christmas Day from 12:50. Vinny takes the quizmaster reins once again as the Beat presenters are tested on their 2020 tv, music, news, film and sport knowledge.

Sportsbeat Review of the Year – Saturday Dec 26th, 5.30-6pm

On this special Stephens’ Day SportsBeat Xtra, Kevin Galvin will be looking back over the year that’s been with the 42.ie Journalist Emma Duffy, and Deputy Editor of the Waterford News and Star Dermot Keyes. They’ll be chatting about the rollercoaster condensed 2020 GAA season, as well as recapping over a sporting year, split into two parts.

Stephen’s Day Beat Anthems – Sat Dec 26th, 6pm-1am

If you’re ready to party on St. Stephen’s Night, we have the soundtrack for you. Join Trish Archer from 6pm and Dave Cronin from 8pm for the biggest tunes of the year. Darren Rice has the Saturday Selection from 10 and Chris Ward presents the final Saturday Night Mixup of 2020 from midnight.

Sunday Grill: Best of 2020 – Sunday Dec 27th, 9.50-11.50am

Orla has trawled through over 400 interviews to come up with the best of the Grill interviews in 2020. We’ll hear from the American Olympian training in Kilkenny, a Wexford woman whose love for cheap Irish houses turned into a tv series and people from all over the south east who spent lockdowns in different countries.

Irishbeats : Irish Album of 2020 – Sunday Dec 27th, 8-10pm

Rob O’Connor will be doing his best to whittle down his favourite Irish albums of the year to a Top 10! He’ll also be playing some of the best Irish singles from the past twelve months.

Beat Breakfast 2020 Review – Mon Dec 28th – Friday Jan 1st, 7.50-11.50am

Join the Beat Breakfast crew all week as they look back on some of their highlights of 2020. The shows will feature the most memorable and most outrageous of the Daily Dilemmas. The shows will also feature our final sports documentary of the year – Spotlight on Club Focus – as Kevin Galvin looks back at how clubs across the South-East have adapted and survived through the pandemic.

Top 50 of 2020 – Thursday Dec 31st, 3.50-7.50pm

Will it be Joel Corry or The Weeknd? Dermot Kennedy or Robert Grace? Niall Power will count down the biggest fifty songs of the year on New Year’s Eve.

Beat Anthems : Into 2020 – Thursday Dec 31st, 10pm-2am

Dave Cronin is in the hotseat to launch Beat into 2021. He’ll be looking back on the biggest Beat Anthems of the year.