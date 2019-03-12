Need cash? Darren’s got you covered on Beat Drive every day.

How do I win?

Remember the iconic family classic ‘charades’? Course you do!

Think that, but on a much-sexier, 2019 tip.

Each day, you have an opportunity to get on air and ask Darren two questions, with the aim of getting closer to identifying the answer to this round’s charade – it can be a person, film, book, song… pretty much anything!

This round you’re looking for a FILM

Clues:

It’s a Thriller

It stars a Rapper

Questions asked:

Does the rapper also star in Power? NO

Is he American? YES

Does the title feature an animal that can fly? NO

Do weapons feature heavily? NO

Is the rapper a white male? NO

Is he a well known rapper? YES

Was the rapper in the Fresh Prince of Bel Air? NO

Is he under 40? NO

Do fast cars feature heavily in it? NO

Is the rapper Ludacris? NO

Does the rapper play the main character in the film? NO

Is Gerard Butler in it? NO

Does it star Kevin Hart? NO

Is it from 2018? NO

It’s not: 8 Mile / Birdbox / Boyz N The Hood / Training Day / Fast & The Furious / Law Abiding Citizen / Ride Along

You can ask 2 more questions, take a guess & hopefully win some cash weekdays on Beat Drive from 15.50!

