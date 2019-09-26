This weekend Pete Windle’s Old Skool Sunday and the Audi A1 Beat Fleet are hitting the Sunday Market at Castleinch Venue Kilkenny to broadcast live!

Castleinch Venue is one of Ireland’s longest-running Sunday markets and opens from 8am to 4pm.

The Audi A1 Beat Fleet will be on-site throughout the day providing all the craic and goodies to compliment Pete Windle’s old skool tunes.

We’re not joking when we say that Castleinch Venue has everything from antiques to garden plants on site. With thousands of items for sale, Castleinch is guaranteed to have exctly what you’re looking for.

Also on site is Betty’s Country Kitchen serving delicious food, while a catering service is also provided for parties.

So, if you’re around Kilkenny this Sunday, why not come and say hi to us for a great family day out. After all, it’s just minutes from Kilkenny city (R95 DW92)!

The venue also hosts other events such as the Autojumble Sale, which is coming on Saturday, October 26th.