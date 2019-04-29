A Carlow woman is set to jet off to the United Arab Emirates this summer after winning a dream holiday with Beat’s What Would You Do for Dubai? competition in association with The Reg Waterford and Harvey Travel.

The competition, which was held to celebrate one year of Suas Rooftop Terrace and Restaurant at The Reg, Waterford saw thousands of hopefuls enter to try and win the bucket list getaway.

Lisa Doyle a nail technician from Tullow, Co. Carlow bagged a place in the grand finale at The Reg on Friday by revealing on Beat At Work earlier in the week that she would audition for The X Factor while dressed as a penguin.

Appreciating her madcap honesty, we gave Lisa a place in Friday’s competition, where she faced nine other foolhardy finalists who had their sights set firmly on the Middle Eastern metropolis.

The Carlow native successfully navigated the first round of Dubai-based trivia, but in true Beat fashion, it all came down to a nail-biting victory with a game of – you guessed it – Pop-Up Pirate!

Speaking to Darren Rice on Beat Drive, a shaken Lisa revealed that she would bring her boyfriend on what she described as “the holiday of a lifetime”.

Sponsorship & Promotions Manager, Dave Shaw noted the success of Beat’s continued partnership with The Reg and Harvey Travel: “This was our second holiday giveaway in association with The Reg and Harvey Travel and what a huge success it was! We had some great finalists and it was unbelievably tense as we got down to the last two”.

He continued: “I’d like to thank The Reg Waterford and Harvey Travel for helping make Lisa’s dream holiday come true. Stay tuned to Beat for more big giveaways”.