For the last two weeks we have been asking you the question – Do you know someone who is literally ‘Sound as a Pound?’

A great workmate, team-mate, a super friend, or a mate who’s just mad crack. Well, we wanted to know more!

Maybe it’s someone who brings you a morning cuppa in the office, a friend who makes you belly laugh every time you see them, or a workmate like Vinny who always has a supply of Jaffa Cakes to hand!

You have been nominating in your droves over the past week and it looks like there’s a heap of sound people in the South East.

When we received this nomination from Zoe and Olivia we couldn’t pass up on the opportunity for WIT student Lauren Ryan to become our second Sound as a Pound recipient with Hartley People Recruitment!

Check out her nomination…

Hi. We’d like to nominate Lauren Ryan. She has just finished her first year in WIT. She is the funniest, smartest girl we know. She’s ALSO so kind, she adores her friends and family and is always there for them no matter what. She’s not judgemental at all so you can always go to her with a problem. She’s so positive all the time she always puts me in a better mood. She uses Instagram to share kind quotes and shares what she is reading. Time flies by with her antics and nonstop craic! She is pure comedy. She once rang a chipper thinking it was a chipper, but it was actually our next-door neighbour. She gave them the full order. She is hilarious! She has literally been a blessing to have with lockdown over the past year. She is approachable and deserves some recognition for being such a good friend and so kind.

